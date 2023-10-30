Head-To-Head Review: Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) vs. PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextracker and PASSUR Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.90 billion 1.11 $1.14 million N/A N/A PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million 0.01 $90,000.00 N/A N/A

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than PASSUR Aerospace.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

44.3% of Nextracker shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Nextracker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nextracker and PASSUR Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 3 18 0 2.86 PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nextracker currently has a consensus target price of $45.95, indicating a potential upside of 35.31%. Given Nextracker’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nextracker is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Nextracker and PASSUR Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker 4.96% -8.64% 12.61% PASSUR Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nextracker beats PASSUR Aerospace on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides monitoring and control software solutions including TrueCapture, a solar boosting power plant, which boost plant performance by correcting for shading and diffuse light conditions; and NX Navigator, a mitigating extreme weather risk navigator which helps to maintain optimum tracker equipment health and availability. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Nextracker Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

