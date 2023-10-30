Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.78 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $49.32 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00021850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,530,602,294 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,530,602,294.128002 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05249349 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $33,825,568.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

