Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 449.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

About Heidelberg Materials

OTCMKTS:HLBZF remained flat at $69.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. Heidelberg Materials has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

