Heritage Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of HFWA opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $574.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.58. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,218. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HFWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Report on HFWA

About Heritage Financial

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.