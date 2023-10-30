Hermez Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $12,216.38 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.65 or 0.00013466 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $170.03 million and $12,216.38 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,565.63 or 1.00013461 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007199 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011147 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.62600507 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,580.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.