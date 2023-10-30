High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) & Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) Critical Comparison

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -13.23% -8.23% -4.97% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares High Tide and Able Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $277.21 million 0.38 -$55.74 million ($0.72) -1.93 Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Able Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than High Tide.

3.1% of High Tide shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of High Tide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

High Tide has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able Energy has a beta of 16.12, meaning that its share price is 1,512% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for High Tide and Able Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 2 0 3.00 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

High Tide presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 223.74%.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company operates data analytics service platform, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of January 9, 2023, it operated 151 retail locations in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail distribution of home heating oil, propane gas, kerosene, and diesel fuels to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It also offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation and repair services. In addition, the company markets other petroleum products to commercial customers, including on-road and off-road diesel fuel, gasoline, and lubricants. Further, it involves in the retail sale of food, merchandise, and personal services, as well as provides onsite and mobile vehicle repair, and services and maintenance to professional and leisure driver through a network of 10 travel plazas located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Able Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

