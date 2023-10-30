HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

HighPeak Energy has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HPK stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $240.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPK shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $62,668.80. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,471,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,286.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 224,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $3,716,176.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,082,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,726,883.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $62,668.80. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,471,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,286.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 36.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 69.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.