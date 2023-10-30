HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Update

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 500,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 28.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 12.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax Stock Performance

Shares of HilleVax stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $10.70. 36,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,330. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.02.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.