HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Update

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 500,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 28.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 12.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HilleVax stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $10.70. 36,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,330. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.02.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
