Hooked Protocol (HOOK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.21 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.04 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002852 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,434,910 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.07570569 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.9814224 USD and is up 6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $9,917,071.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

