Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $9.09 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.09 or 0.00026368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $129.82 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00082700 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00040716 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,287,375 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

