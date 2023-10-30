Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of IMO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 626,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,346,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,297,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,924,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

