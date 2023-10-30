Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.09. 3,423,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,309. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

