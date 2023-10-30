Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Short Interest Up 6.5% in October

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pivotal Bioventure Partners Fu acquired 833,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,923,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,928. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 62.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INZY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:INZY traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $2.93. 929,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Stories

