Insider Buying: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Buys 21,000 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) Director James G. Morris purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,104.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

CFFN traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 777,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,089. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently -40.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 268,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

