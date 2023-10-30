Insider Buying: LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) CFO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) CFO Shanoop Kothari purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

LUXH traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,060. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $146.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 176.23% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUXH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUXH. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

