Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Buys 51 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy purchased 51 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £139.74 ($171.19).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Ken Murphy acquired 52 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £138.84 ($170.08).

On Friday, August 4th, Ken Murphy acquired 55 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £138.60 ($169.79).

Tesco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tesco stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 270.60 ($3.31). The stock had a trading volume of 18,232,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,962,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 267.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 263.95. The company has a market capitalization of £19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,373.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 212.90 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 285.30 ($3.50).

Tesco Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,500.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.98) to GBX 335 ($4.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

