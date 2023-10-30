Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,718,707.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $1,533,814.92.

On Friday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total value of $1,533,402.87.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $1,599,578.10.

On Monday, October 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,619,191.68.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $1,659,737.40.

On Monday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,654,957.62.

On Friday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $1,626,031.71.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $1,574,195.82.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37.

On Friday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total value of $1,663,198.62.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $177.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $215.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global lowered Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atlassian by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Atlassian by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,416,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

