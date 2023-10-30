Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 672 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,930,000 after buying an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,536,000 after buying an additional 1,262,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.97. 4,604,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,580,069. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

