Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Trading Down 0.3%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27. 15,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 61,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
