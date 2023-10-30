Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Trading Down 0.3%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27. 15,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 61,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 397.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter.

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

