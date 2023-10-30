Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$227.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$222.00 to C$227.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC set a C$225.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Desjardins set a C$225.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$220.91.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE IFC traded up C$4.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$193.57. The company had a trading volume of 68,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,695. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$182.01 and a 1-year high of C$209.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$196.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$198.15.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$5.49 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 13.8929863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.