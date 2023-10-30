Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Up 22.6% in October

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intelligent Living Application Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Living Application Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Intelligent Living Application Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelligent Living Application Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILAG remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,639. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

