International Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 11,323 put options on the company. This is an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,722 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

International Game Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.94. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

