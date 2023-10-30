Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.90 and last traded at $59.65. Approximately 2,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEZ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

