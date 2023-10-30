Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.90 and last traded at $59.65. Approximately 2,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.
