Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.86

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 53367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0697 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 192.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 293.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 145,752 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 460.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 32,878 shares during the period.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

