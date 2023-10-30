Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.86

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 53367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0697 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
