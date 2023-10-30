Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.86

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLWGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 53367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0697 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 192.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 293.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 145,752 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 460.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 32,878 shares during the period.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

