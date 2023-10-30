Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.66

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 45154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

