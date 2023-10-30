Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.55. 101,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,614. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.