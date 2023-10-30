Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Invesque from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.
