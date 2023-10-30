Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Invesque from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Invesque Price Performance

About Invesque

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.83, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

