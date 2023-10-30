Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 30th (ALOT, BTG, CAT, CVU, DHR, IMO, KEYS, LOW, MBLY, ONB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 30th:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get AstroNova Inc alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.