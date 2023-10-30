Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 30th (ALOT, BTG, CAT, CVU, DHR, IMO, KEYS, LOW, MBLY, ONB)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 30th:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.