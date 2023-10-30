Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Integra LifeSciences (IART)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ: IART) recently:

10/26/2023 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Integra LifeSciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Integra LifeSciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2023 – Integra LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2023 – Integra LifeSciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2023 – Integra LifeSciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,082. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 37,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 57,993 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,730 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

