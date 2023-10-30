Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,372 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,334% compared to the average volume of 302 put options.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $285,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $117,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $285,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,912,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 45.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Price Performance

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. 425,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. Prothena has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prothena

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.