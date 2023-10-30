Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP bought a new position in Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVVD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 258,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,192. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $177.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invivyd ( NASDAQ:IVVD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Invivyd will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

See Also

