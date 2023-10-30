Iowa State Bank Acquires 84 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $348.00. 26,106,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,755,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.08 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

