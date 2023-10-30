Iowa State Bank Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.36. 576,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.