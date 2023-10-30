Iowa State Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $178.29. 779,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average of $193.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

