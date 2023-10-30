Iowa State Bank Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4,984.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHY remained flat at $21.99 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

