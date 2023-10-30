Iowa State Bank Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,479 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.68. 677,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

