Iowa State Bank Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,858. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

