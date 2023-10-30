Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total value of $841,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,317,439. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $819,920.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $5.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.70. 311,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.11 and a 200-day moving average of $250.73.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.56.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

