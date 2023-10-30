iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.67

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGGGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.67 and last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 612073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.