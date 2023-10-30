iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.67

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.67 and last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 612073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.