iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Iowa State Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $87.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.84.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
