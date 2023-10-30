iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $335.04

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $335.04 and last traded at $333.37, with a volume of 816786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.19.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 37,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 141,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,414,000 after buying an additional 657,920 shares during the period.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

