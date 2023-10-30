iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Trading Up 1.4%

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.19 and last traded at $108.14. Approximately 12,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 29,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.65.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $340.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Industrials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,545,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $17,173,000.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

