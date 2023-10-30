iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.09

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 335019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $528.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metlife Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Metlife Inc. now owns 93,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

