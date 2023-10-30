iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.86

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.86 and last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 1848350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

