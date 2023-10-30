iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,956,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,099,520. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.