iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.36

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.36 and last traded at $71.24, with a volume of 3268966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after buying an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after buying an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

