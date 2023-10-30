iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.58

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.58 and last traded at $129.23, with a volume of 1458828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.66.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.51.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 169,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

