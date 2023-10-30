iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.38

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 73577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $760.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

