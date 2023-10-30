iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.00

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 60831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 221.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

