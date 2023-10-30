iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $95.53

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.53 and last traded at $96.44, with a volume of 71150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.31.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

